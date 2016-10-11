Police appeal after spate of burglaries

Police are appealing for witnesses to a spate of burglaries that occurred yesterday, Monday, October 10.

Expensive items of jewellery and cash were stolen, police say.

The burglaries happened between the hours of 12pm and 5pm in Southlands, Hurst Farm Lane and Browns Wood, East Grinstead.

Inspector Paul Wood of Mid Sussex said “We have increased police patrols throughout the area to deter further breaks to properties; please ensure you keep your windows and doors shut and locked even if you pop out for a short time.”

Police are calling for members of the public who saw anyone acting suspiciously, cold callers, suspicious vehicles or have any CCTV which covered these areas at this time, to contact them quoting reference number 403 11/10/2016.

This can be done by email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, by phone on 101 or alternatively, or members of the public can alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-org.uk).

