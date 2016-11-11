Police appeal following reported hit and run

Police are appealing to the public following a reported hit and run in Seymour Road, Crawley on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the scene at about 9.30pm following a collision between a cyclist and a silver car.

The driver of the car did not stop, police say.

The cyclist, an 18-year-old local man, suffered minor injuries.

PC Wayne Dixon said: “We would like to speak to the driver of the silver vehicle involved and anyone else who was in the area at the time and who saw what happened.”

Witnesses can report online here and quoting serial 1276 of 09/11.

