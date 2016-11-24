Police appeal for wanted man ‘Billy Whizz’

The public are being asked for their help in located wanted man ‘Billy Whizz’ who has links to Crawley and East Grinstead, Surrey Police have confirmed.

William Billy Smith, also known as ‘Billy Whizz’, is wanted on warrant after he failed to appear at Redhill Magistrates Court back in September 2014 in connection with a reported theft, a police spokesperson said.

The 22-year-old from South Nutfield is also wanted in connection with a report of common assault on 16 December 2014 in Lingfield, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that Billy travels around frequently and despite numerous enquiries by police to locate him he remains at large.

He was last seen in Godstone on Friday (November 18) and was travelling in a white Ford Transit van, according to the spokesperson, adding that he also has links to Redhill and Lingfield,

Billy is a white man, 6ft tall, athletic build, brown eyes, dark brown hair which is short/shaved on the sides and longer on the top, the spokesperson said.

Members of the public are advised not approach him but instead contact Surrey Police on 999 quoting reference P16263778.

The online reporting system can also be used at https://report.police.uk/ where the reference number can be entered in the ‘Additional information’ section.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.