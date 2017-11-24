Police appeal to ‘good samaritan’ motorist after Crawley stabbing

Police investigating a stabbing in Crawley are appealing for a ‘good samaritan’, who is believed to have taken the victim to hospital, to come forward.

They would also like to speak to anyone else who saw the attack or who noticed the 41-year-old man immediately after he was assaulted.

The incident happened at around 10pm on Wednesday (November 22) in the Bewbush area, police said.

The victim sustained stab wounds to his head and hands.

He was initially treated at Crawley Urgent Treatment Centre in West Green Drive but later transferred to the East Surrey Hospital, Redhill.

His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, confirmed police.

Detective Constable Simon Goulding said: “We’d urgently like to talk to anyone with information about this incident and in particular the motorist thought to have given the victim a lift to seek medical attention.”

Anyone able to help is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1427 of 22/11.

Alternatively, they can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555111.