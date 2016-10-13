Police arrest three men after drugs found

Three men have been arrested and around £1,000 worth of drugs have been seized in Crawley, police said.

It comes after officers carrying out a routine patrol stopped a car in Horsham Road at around 11.30pm on Wednesday (October 12) after it was seen driving erratically.

Three men in the vehicle were detained after a large knife was found and around £2,000 cash. They were all arrested, police added.

A 20-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of supplying heroin, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving without a licence.

A 20-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply heroin, possession of cannabis and possession of a knife in a public place.

A 20-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply heroin.

All three men have been released on bail until February 16 next year pending further enquiries.

Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 1509 of 12/10.

