Police catch ‘drunk’ driver going wrong way down bus lane

Police caught an 18-year-old man driving the wrong way down a bus lane late last night.

“Turns out he’s drunk with only a provisional licence and no insurance,” a Crawley Police spokesperson said on Twitter.

The incident happened just after 12am in Station Way and Friary Way in Crawley, police say.

The man, from Crawley, was driving a red Subaru.

Speaking at 1.27am, just after the incident, the Crawley Police Twitter account signed off with “#OffToTheCells”.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.