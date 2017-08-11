Police dog assists in arrest of suspected burglar

A police dog has assisted in the arrest of a suspected burglar in Crawley.

At about 2am on Friday June 16, police were called to a burglary at a compound in James Watt Way, Lowfield Heath.

Officers including PC Tully arrived at the scene and discovered an unoccupied white Renault van, however there was no trace of any suspects.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “PD Spike, a four-year-old German Shepherd general purpose dog, picked up a scent and guided his handler through numerous fields, woodlands and streams, before a man was spotted hiding in thick undergrowth.

“The suspect attempted to make off from the scene, at which point he was detained and arrested.”

A 38-year-old man from Reigate, Surrey, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, and has been released under investigation, said police.

