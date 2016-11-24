Police helicopter pursues stolen car

The police helicopter took part in the pursuit of a stolen car near Gatwick which continued across much of the county.

Officers were alerted to a black Range Rover travelling south on the A23 near Gatwick Airport. The vehicle was reported stolen from Battersea, South London.

The driver became aware of a following police patrol and set off at high speed, using various roads, including the A23 and the A272, in a bid to throw off his pursuers, police said.

A National Police Air Service helicopter attended and tracked the vehicle back to the A23, heading south towards Pyecombe.

The vehicle was abandoned by its driver and a passenger who ran off on foot.

The National Police Air Service at Redhill said on Twitter that the vehicle ‘crashed’ and the driver ‘decamped across open countryside’ at Pyecombe.

Officers quickly detained the passenger but the driver continued into countryside near Poynings.

He was tracked by the helicopter and shortly before 3am was seized by a police dog and handler.

Two men, both aged 18 and from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, according to police.

