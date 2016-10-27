Police investigating after car set on fire in broad daylight

Police in Crawley are investigating an incident in which a car was set on fire in broad daylight.

Police and the fire service were called to Fletcher Close, Southgate, Crawley, just after 12:30pm on Tuesday (October 25) to reports that a man had smashed the window of a parked white Toyota Rav 4 and thrown something inside, causing the car to burst into flames and suffer significant damage, police confirmed.

Detective Constable John Hord said; “This was a shocking incident, taking place in the middle of the day.

“There were young children playing close to the car who were lucky not have suffered any injury as a result of this mindless attack.

“We are appealing to any witnesses who have saw this incident and have not yet come forward.”

“The man is described as white 5ft 11in to 6ft, with facial hair, wearing a grey hooded top. It is believed he was carrying a black bag with white writing on and he may have left the area on a push bike.

“If you saw him in the Southgate area around this time or recognise this description, please contact us via 101 @sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 641 of 25/10.”

Witnesses can also give information to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.(www.crimestoppers-uk.org), police said.

Police confirmed that a 28-year old local man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and after being interviewed has been released on police bail until December 4 while enquiries continue.

