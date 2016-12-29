Police investigating after woman ‘pushed into car’

Police are investigating reports of a woman heard screaming and then seen being pushed into a car in Crawley.

The incident is reported to have happened in Breezehurst Drive at about 4.45pm on Wednesday (December 28), according to police.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A witness said he heard the victim screaming and then saw a man push her into the front passenger seat of a silver or grey Ford car. The vehicle then turned around in Salvington Road and drove off towards Broadfield.

“The suspect is described as a black man, 5ft 6in, aged in his 30s, skinny and wearing dark clothing. The woman is described as aged in her 20s or 30s and was wearing a dark jacket with fur around the hood and Ugg-style boots.”

Detective Inspector Rachel Carr said: “This is a fast moving investigation and we would like to hear from anyone who saw this incident or has any information about it. We particularly need to trace the woman and the vehicle.”

Anyone with information should contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting serial 935 of 28/12.

