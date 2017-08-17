Police join forces with council to tackle anti-social behaviour

Sussex Police and Crawley Borough Council will join forces to tackle reports of anti-social behaviour in Maidenbower.

The week of action, from Monday, August 21 until Saturday, August 26, will see the police working with local businesses and the community.

Street surgeries will be held at Maidenbower Square Monday to Friday from 1pm to 2.30pm with PCSOs and community wardens.

Inspector Jo Webb said: “Over the past couple of months we, as well as the council, have seen an increase in reports of anti social behaviour in the Maidenbower area.

“We will be patrolling Maidenbower, in particular the parade of shops and local park, in partnership with Crawley Borough Council.

“If we see any offences being committed we will be dealing with it accordingly.

“We are hoping the street surgery sessions will encourage people to come forward and talk to us about any issues they are experiencing with this issue.”

