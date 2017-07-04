Police release CCTV image after hair product thefts

Police trying to trace a couple who have been stealing hundreds of pounds worth of hair products in Brighton and Crawley have released a CCTV image.

The couple are suspected of targeting hair and beauty trade shops, said Sussex Police.

They went into Brighton Capital Hair in Crowhurst Road, Brighton, on June 12, Hove Capital Hair on the Sackville Trading Estate in Hove and Crawley Capital Hair in Gatwick Road, Crawley, on June 16, and stole tubes of Wella hair dye worth about £9 each, added police.

They have also struck at similar places in Croydon.

The man is white and described as extremely well built, with brown hair and a beard.

The woman has brown hair tied back in a ponytail and is smartly dressed.

Police are keen to speak to the couple in connection with the thefts.

If you recognise either of the two people in the CCTV image or have any information about them, please report online or ring 101 quoting serial 430 of 16/06.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.