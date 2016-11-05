Police release images of sneak theft suspects

Police have issued images of two men wanted on suspicion of stealing the contents of a purse from a shopper at a Crawley store.

Police confirmed that at about 12pm on Wednesday October 5 a 70-year-old local woman was shopping at County Mall when she was approached by a man asking for help ‘to buy a coat for his mother in Monsoon’.

One of the men showed the victim several coats in the store and distracted her while the second man removed the contents of her purse, including bank cards, from her bag without her knowledge, police have said.

Police have asked that anyone who recognises either of the suspects is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 641 of 05/10.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

