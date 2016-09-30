Police renew appeal after teen suffers knife injuries in ‘serious assault’

Police have renewed their appeal for information after a teenager received multiple knife injuries in a serious assault, the force has said.

Police said an 18-year-old man suffered injuries to his face and arms during an incident outside the Ye Olde Six Bells pub, in Church Road, Horley, at around 12.45pm on Saturday, September 24.

A spokesman for Surrey Police said it is believed they were inflicted with a knife. He was taken to East Surrey Hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

Detectives from East Surrey CID are reassuring those with information if they come forward, their information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Officers believe there are people who have information but may too be worried or anxious about speaking with police.

The first suspect is described as a white man, of large build with blonde hair and wearing a tight black top and light blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a white man, with blonde hair and was wearing a blue hoody and light blue jeans. Both men are described as around 20-years-old.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Emma Gibson, said: “We believe there are people out there who know what happened on Saturday afternoon and I strongly urge them to come forward with information.

“For whatever reason people may not feel that they can speak with police, therefore I would ask those people to speak with the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”

Crimestoppers guarantee:

- You will not be asked to reveal your name or any personal details

- Your call will not be recorded

- They have no caller line display, no 1471 facility and have never traced a call

- Online reports have the same level of anonymity as phone calls

- Their specially trained call agents make sure your report contains no information that could identify you

- They do not make a note of gender, accents, apparent age or ethnicity of any caller

- Even if you give personal details, they will not be recorded or passed on

Anyone who can assist with the investigation is asked to quote reference 45160084141 when providing information.

