Police search after Christmas theft

Police are trying to trace a couple caught on CCTV who decided Christmas had come early.

At 10.45am on Wednesday, October 5 a couple visited Squires Garden Centre in Horsham Road, Crawley, according to Sussex Police.

The woman stood near the automatic doors to keep them open while the man went in and took two boxes, containing a snowman, and a reindeer and sleigh lighting decoration, valued at a combined £130 from the displays, police say.

Both were white. The man had receding dark hair and was wearing a black jacket. The woman had long light brown hair and wearing a dark jacket and light coloured leggings.

Members of the public who recognise them or have any other information, should contact the police via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 520 of 05/10.

The public can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-org.uk)

