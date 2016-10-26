Police search for man following sexual assault

Police in Crawley are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman outside a local filling station.

According to Sussex Police, shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday, October 22 a woman went into the shop at the Premier filling station in Woodfield Avenue, Northgate, Crawley, to buy some things.

There was a man already in the shop who was attempting to buy a can of drink, so she helped him do so. He then insisted on paying for her shopping and followed her outside, where police say he allegedly sexually assaulted her by touching her upper body, and made indecent remarks to her.

The victim went back into the shop, followed again by the man, who did not leave until after the police were called. He left on foot.

The man is described as white but of tanned complexion, thin, 5ft 6ins, in his early forties with grey hair, and dirty teeth and hands. He said he was Portugese and had clearly been drinking, according to a police spokesperson.

PC Claire Harthill said; “Although the victim was not injured, it was a most unpleasant experience for her. We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of the filling station at the time, and from anyone who thinks they know who this man is.

“If you can help, please contact us via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 1303 of 22/10.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.