Police search for missing Crawley 49-year-old

Police are searching for a 49-year-old woman who is missing from her home in Ifield, Crawley.

Sarah Evans was reported missing on Thursday, September 7, having last been seen in the town on Tuesday, September 5, at about 7.30pm.

Sarah was described by police as white, about 5’2”, of medium build, tanned, with shoulder length blonde hair. She is usually casually clothed in items such as jeans and a Tshirt, and usually wears a Pandora-style bracelet, police said.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to report it online quoting serial 409 of 07/09.