Police searching for wanted man

A man convicted of racially aggravated harassment and assaulting a constable is wanted for recall to prison.

Police are looking for wanted man Luke Ross, 25, who they say breached terms of his license for release.

He was jailed on August, 31, 2016 for racially aggravated harassment, breaching a supervision order and assaulting a constable.

Ross is described as white, 5ft 6ins, of slim build, with mousey, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police believe he is in the Crawley area.

Anyone seeing Luke or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1233 of 29/10.

Members of the public can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.

