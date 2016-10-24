Police seek man wanted on recall to prison

Police are searching for a man convicted of conspiring to supply drugs who is wanted for recall to prison

Officers are seeking Darryl Rodger, 22, from Crawley, who is wanted for recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence for release.

Having received a three year sentence for conspiring to supply class A and B drugs on June 26, 2015, Rodgers had been freed on licence on Friday, August 19 this year, according to Sussex Police.

He also goes by the names Darryl Roger and Darryl Waheed, police say.

Rodger is described as Asian, 5ft 6ins, of medium build, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone seeing Rodger or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.ukor phone 101, quoting serial 1401 of 14/10. In emergency, dial 999.

