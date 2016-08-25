Police seek man with Horsham connections after failing to appear in court

Police want to trace a man with connections in Horsham after he failed to appear in court.

Michael Newland (also known as Smith), is wanted in connection with two serious assaults at a property in Chertsey on July 26 and August 9, police have said.

The 22-year-old was due to appear at Guildford Crown Court on August 8.

Surrey Police said he has links to Addlestone, Chertsey and Horsham and is also known to frequently visit Langley and Stanwell.

Newland is described as white, of slim build around 6ft 2” tall with short brown hair.

A spokesman for Surrey Police said: “Officers are keen to locate and arrest Newland who is believed to be in the Surrey/Sussex area.

“Members of the public are advised not approach him but instead contact Surrey Police on 101 quoting reference 45160069426. Or you can use the online reporting system found at https://report.police.uk and enter the reference number in the ‘Additional information’ section.

“If you do not want to leave your name the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.”

