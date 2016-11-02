Police seek public’s help in tracing wanted Crawley man

Sussex Police are seeking public assistance in tracing a wanted man from Crawley.

Officers are seeking Johnny Glasheen, 30, a tree surgeon, also known as Johnny Martin Lee, over breaches of his bail during enquiries into an alleged assault at an address in Crawley, Sussex Police said.

Mr Glasheen may be in the Crawley area but also has links with Brighton and the Midlands.

He may be driving a white pick-up truck and he has an Irish accent, Sussex Police said.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 951 of 13/10 and in an emergency, to call 999.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.