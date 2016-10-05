Police seek witnesses after reports of a rape

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports a woman was raped in Storrington.

Police have confirmed they were called to the scene shortly after midnight on Tuesday (October 4).

The victim, a local woman in her 30s, was walking along the stream at the rear of Steyning Crescent when she states she was attacked and raped by two men who were unknown to her, police confirmed.

Police said the incident was reported to them by a local resident who heard the woman call for help, and took her into their home for safety.

A statement from Sussex police said: “The two suspects are both described as Turkish, about 5ft 6in, of stocky build, with black hair.

“One was in his 30s and wore a light top and jeans; the other was in his 50s and wore a navy blue long sleeves top and dark jeans.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 6 of 04/10.”

