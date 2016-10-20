Police use stinger to stop stolen car

Two people were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft yesterday afternoon, with police deploying a ‘stinger’ to stop the suspected stolen car.

Crawley and Sussex Roads police units stopped a stolen Skoda Yeti in Tilgate yesterday after it was located just before 5pm, according to Crawley Police.

The car had been reported stolen from Crawley on Tuesday.

Police deployed a stop stick, a type of stinger used to deflate car tires, to stop the vehicle, according to Crawley Police.

“The two persons within, a female and a male were arrested on suspicion of its theft,” a spokesperson for Crawley Police said on Twitter.

