Police warning over ATM scamming devices in Crawley

Police are warning people to be aware of scamming devices placed on two ATM cash machines in Crawley.

A report was made of by a staff member at the Co-op shop in Pound Hill Parade on Tuesday (September 19), at 9.30pm who noticed the card reader on the cash machine located between the store and Dominoes Pizza takeaway had been tampered with and a camera on a metal magnetic casing was placed at the top of the machine, said police.

A spokesman said: “Police were called and arrived on scene a short time later. The staff member had blocked off the machine and prevented any further people from using it.

“The following day police were on patrol at 7.30pm when a member of the public approached them reporting that there was a suspicious device on the cash machine to the side of the Co-op store in Maidenbower Square, Crawley.

“Officers found a camera attached to the underside of the cash machine facing the card pin pad.

“We are warning the public to be aware of these devices on cash machines. If you notice anything suspicious on the machine or see people hanging around the machine, then please report it to us.”

If people have any information about either of these two incidents contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 1557 of 19/09.