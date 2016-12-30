Resident’s fury after tyres ‘slashed’ by vandals

A motorist was left outraged after waking up to find all four of his tyres had been slashed by vandals, just days before Christmas.

Gerry Thurston discovered the nasty present on Friday (December 23).

Gerry's slashed tyres.

The 65-year-old had parked his nine-month-old Renault Captur on his driveway at his home in The Welkin, Lindfield, the night before.

He said: “My neighbour came knocking on my front door the following morning and said I had three flat tyres.

“I could see the slash marks on them. They were on top of each wheel about an inch, inch and a half long.

“I just don’t understand why someone would do that. It is just horrible.”

He immediately phoned the RAC who came out to fix the problem. After closer inspection the company told him all four tyres had been damaged, costing £618 to replace the set.

“I am very upset, I just think its so spiteful,” he added.

Gerry said his 90-year-old mother had not been very well and he desperately needed the car to visit her and take her to hospital.

“If I didn’t have the finances on that credit card I would be in dire straits and that’s a major problem.

“I feel so strongly annoyed and upset by this that I will give £1000 reward for any information for the safe conviction of this person.”

Police are investigating the incident.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “There have been no similar reports in the area and police are appealing for anyone with information to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 520 of 23/12.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.