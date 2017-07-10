Robber armed with claw hammer targets newsagent

Police are seeking witnesses to a robbery in which a Crawley newsagent was threatened by a masked man with a claw hammer.

The newsagent was forced to hand over cash from a safe, said police.

The incident happened shortly after 3pm yesterday (July 9), as the victim, 51, was locking up at Martins newsagents, in Dorsten Square, Bewbush, added police .

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The suspect entered the premises via a rear door and forced the victim, who was not hurt, to open the safe.

“He then fled, possibly in the direction of Bewbush Drive and Byrd Road.

“He is described as in his early 30s, 5ft 11in tall and about 14 to 15 stone with an Irish or Scottish accent.

“He was wearing a dark blue or black long sleeved top, black trousers and glasses.

“He was walso earing a balaclava or mask over his face and was wearing latex gloves.”

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious or who has other relevant information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online here or phone 101, quoting serial 965 of 09/07.

Alternatively people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website here.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.