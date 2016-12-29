Robber armed with knife strikes twice in same place

Police are searching for a knifeman who robbed a man and attempted to rob another in Langley Green, Crawley, just two days apart.

A 37-year-old man was walking home from work in Crawley town centre when he stopped at the cash machine outside the Co-op on Langley Parade, Langley Green, to check his account balance, at about 2.30am on Saturday December 17.

As he walked towards the pathway leading to Rushetts Road, he was confronted by a man who produced a small knife and demanded cash, said police.

He stole £30, a bank card and mobile phone, and made off.

Police said the second incident happened at 8.30pm on Monday December 19 when a 38-year-old local man was walking along Martyrs Avenue, Langley Green, just past Langley Parade.

He was confronted by a man who said he had a knife and told the victim to withdraw cash from the same cash machine.

The victim went to the machine but ran into the Co-op for help and the robber made off empty handed, down Stagelands towards Ifield.

Both victims were shaken but unhurt, police said.

Detective Sergeant David Morton said: “We are linking these two incidents. The suspect is described as white, aged in his 20s, about 5ft 6in, of average build and had a short brown beard.

“We think he may be local to the area and that someone will realise who he is. We are also keen to hear from anyone who saw either of the two incidents.

“We have had no similar reports before or since they happened.”

If you can help with information please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting serial 372 of 18/12 or 1302 of 19/12.

