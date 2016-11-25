Several vehicles broken into in Crawley

Police have confirmed that several cars have been broken into in the Crawley area over the last month.

In a statement, Sussex Police said the break-ins have occurred in the Tilgate and Broadfield areas of the town and mostly happened overnight.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The windows of the vehicles were smashed and loose change was taken from the vehicles.

“The incidents in Broadfield happened on November 5 in Hayling Court, November 6 and 21 in Highwood Park, between November 6 and 7 in Trefoil Crescent, between November 7 and 8 in Rathlin Road and on November 8 in Chippendale Road, Regents Close and Webb Close, on November 21 in Greenways Walk, between November 23 and 24 in Mountbatten Close and on November 24 in Chaldron Road and Beachy Road.

“The break-ins in Tilgate happened between November 7 and 8 in Johnson Walk, on November 8 in Whittington Road and on November 9 in Winchester Road on November 12 in Ashdown Drive and two vehicles on November 19 on Oxford Road and off Brighton Road on November 24.”

PCSO Kevin Griffiths said: “We believe the break-ins are connected. We have increased patrols in these areas, especially at the relevant times, and we are urging people to remain vigilant. If you see or hear anything suspicious please call us on 999 if it’s actually happening at the time or report it online https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/quoting serial 0797 23/11.

