Shoplifter banned from high street stores

A convicted shoplifter has been banned from a number of stores in Horsham for two years, police have said.

On Monday, October 17, Horsham magistrates issued a criminal behaviour order on 50-year-old Said Bahaji after he pleaded guilty to shoplifting in Topshop in the town on August 5, police said.

Magistrates heard that he had been convicted of ten other shoplifting offences already in 2016.

Bahaji, unemployed, of Burnham Place, Horsham, has been ordered not to engage in or encourage others to cause any anti-social behaviour that is likely to cause people harassment, alarm or distress.

Police added that Bahaji has also been told not to enter the Horsham branches of Topshop, Between the Lines, C&H Fabrics, Horsham Business Systems, Pets at Home, TK Maxx, Sharpes Bedrooms, Laura Ashley, Mountain Warehouse, Cancer Research, the Co-op store in Guildford Road or any Tesco Express in the town.

If he is seen to be breaching any part of the order he is subject to arrest.

