Stores fined for selling alcohol to children

Four off-licences have been fined for selling alcohol to under-age children.

Police said the Sussex Police Licensing Team carried out an operation at stores in Burgess Hill and East Grinstead on Thursday, November 24.

Two 16-year-old were sent into various shops in both areas without any form of identification.

Police said B&M Local, in Church Walk, Burgess Hill, Gems, in Royal Road, Burgess Hill, Glanfield, in Railway Approach, East Grinstead and Family Shopper, in London Road, East Grinstead, all sold alcohol to the teens. On the spot fines were issued to the stores.

Officers added Arya Food & Wine, in Station Road, Burgess Hill, Worlds End Stores, in Leylands Road, Burgess Hill, Royal Food & Wine, in Royal George Road, Burgess Hill, The Local, in London Road, Burgess Hill and Anjelika, in London Road East Grinstead all refused to sell alcohol to the youngsters .

Sergeant Steve Turner of the West Sussex Licensing Team said: “Sussex Police view the sale of alcohol to children very seriously and I am disappointed that four premises have not met their obligations under the Licensing Act 2003 to keep children safe.

“Staff and management who sell alcohol to children not only face personal penalties, but also place their licence to sell alcohol in jeopardy.

“We will be working closely with the premises management and other regulatory bodies to ensure the appropriate training is in place.”

If you know a venue has sold alcohol to children, contact the force licensing team on 101 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.