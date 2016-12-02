Sussex County FA urges abuse victims to come forward

Following nationwide investigations into sexual abuse in football, Sussex County Football Association is urging victims of abuse to come forward.

A spokesperson for Sussex County FA said: “The Sussex County FA takes all matters of safeguarding and child protection seriously.

“As a result, we encourage anyone who may have experienced or is experiencing abuse in football, to contact the NSPCC’s dedicated 24 hour helpline on 0800 023 2642 where trained staff will offer support, advice and guidance, and will refer cases on to the police or other agencies as appropriate.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Any such reports will be recorded and referred to the Operation Hydrant team for initial collation and assessment.

“But we will meanwhile begin individual investigations wherever appropriate, and of course any cases where there is a current live risk of threat or harm will be prioritised for action.”

