Teen ‘severely injured’ in Crawley ‘hit-and-run’

A teenager sustained multiple injuries in a ‘hit-and-run’ in Crawley on Saturday evening, according to police.

Police are appealing for information following the incident, which happened outside the Post Office in The Boulevard at about 7.47pm on Saturday (September 30).

A police spokesman said the victim, from Horley in Surrey, was celebrating his 13th birthday and had been on his way home from the cinema with a group of friends when the collision occurred on the crossing.

He sustained severe tendon damage to his right leg, a broken jawbone and two broken teeth, and was taken to East Surrey Hospital in Redhill for treatment, the spokesman added.

Police said the vehicle – a silver Honda Jazz with black wing mirrors – made off from the scene in the direction of Northgate Avenue.

PC Phillip Mann, of the Arundel Roads Policing Unit, said: “The victim was struck with such force and at such speed that the nearside wing mirror came off the vehicle.

“The impact is reflected by the severity of his injuries, and it’s fortunate he wasn’t hit full on, otherwise he could be far worse off.

“The driver made off from the scene seemingly without any concern for the welfare of the victim, and we’d like to speak to them.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who has seen a vehicle matching the description, which may have been driven around the local area recently. It may also have been booked into a local garage for repair.

“The incident happened in a busy part of the town on a Saturday night, and we’re hopeful someone may be able to assist in our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or phone 101, quoting serial 1196 of 30/09.