Teen to face public order offence charge in court

A Crawley teenager has been ordered to appear in court next month facing an allegation of public order.

The 17-year-old girl was arrested at Haywards Heath railway station on Sunday (October 22).

She has been charged with one count of resisting a constable in the execution of their duty and two public order charges, said British Transport Police.

She is due to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ on November 9.

Police were called to a disturbance involving a dispute between two people known to each other at the railway station, at 8.50pm when the girl was arrested.