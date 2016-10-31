Teenagers charged following £1,500 worth of criminal damage

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged over criminal damage in East Grinstead.

The pair, aged 14 and 15, are charged with criminal damage after a lamppost and a bin were damaged in Spring Copse on the afternoon of Monday, May 9. The items, belonging to Mid Sussex District Council, cost more than £1,500 to replace, a spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed.

The same boys are each charged with a second count of criminal damage in relation to reports to police of youths seen jumping on the roof and bonnet of a Nissan Micra parked outside Stone Quarry shopping parade, in Holtye Avenue, in the early hours of Sunday, June 5. The vehicle was also entered and interfered with, police say.

The 15-year-old has also been charged with the theft of a purse stolen from a Toyota Aygo which was entered using a brick to smash a window. The incident occurred in Hackenden Close in the early hours of Friday, July 22, according to Sussex Police.

The youths, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to appear before Crawley Youth Court on Tuesday, November 22.

