Terror suspect arrested at Gatwick Airport

A man has been arrested at Gatwick Airport on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts, police have said.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command stopped a 44-year-old man at the airport on Thursday (February 9).

The man, from Hertfordshire, had got off a flight from Iraq and was stopped under schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act, officer said.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “As a result of enquiries during the stop a decision was made to arrest the man under section 5 of the Terrorism Act - suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts.”

He was taken to a central London police station where he remains in custody, the spokesman added.

