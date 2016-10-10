Search

Thousands of pounds of damage caused in school break in

Police are appealing for witnesses to the break in. Picture: East Grinstead Police

Paint was strewn everywhere and thousands of pounds of damage caused when a Crawley Down school was broken into while it was closed.

