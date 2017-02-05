Three arrested in stolen car after police pursuit

Three people were arrested in a stolen vehicle yesterday morning after being pursued by police.

The silver Ford Focus, reported stolen by its owner, was picked up on an automatic number plate camera about 7.30am yesterday, a spokesman for Sussex Police said.

Surrey and Sussex Police units worked together in pursuit of the vehicle, stopping the vehicle in Barlow Road in Bewbush about 8am that morning, the spokesperson added.

There were no injuries in the incident and the three occupants of the car were arrested, police say.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.