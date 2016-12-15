Three arrests on suspicion of cannabis production in Crawley

Police have arrested two men and charged another after seizing 6.6.kg of herbal cannabis from an address in Crawley, police have confirmed.

Crawley police executed a warrant at an address in Shipley Road yesterday (Wednesday, December 14) in which various items of drug paraphernalia were also seized, a spokesperson said.

A 21-year-old man of no fixed address and a 24-year-old man from Essex were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis and abstracting electricity without authority, according to the spokesperson.

Both were bailed until February 3 pending further enquiries, the spokesperson said.

Alban Jashari, 25, unemployed of Shipley Road, was arrested and charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis, said the spokesperson, adding that he is due to appear before magistrates on Thursday, December 15.

Any witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Treasure, report it online (https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/) or call 101.

