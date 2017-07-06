Three caught drink-driving in summer crackdown

Three Crawley men are among the first 39 motorists to be convicted as part of Surrey and Sussex Police’s summer crackdown on drink and drug-driving.

Police said Graham Jenkins, 33, a chef, of Rosemead Gardens, Crawley, was arrested in Commonwealth Drive, Crawley, on Tuesday June 4, and charged with driving with 82mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

He appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on June 20, and was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Cezary Majczak, 42, a glass industry employee, of Seaford Road, Crawley, was arrested in Ifield Avenue, Crawley, on June 9, police said.

He was charged with driving with 93mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

He appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on June 26, and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £440 fine, £85 costs and a £44 victim surcharge.

Pinal Patel, 39, a Post Office employee, of Beale Court, Crawley, was arrested in Turners Hill Road, Worth, on June 18.

Police said he was charged with driving with 89mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

He appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (July 4), and was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £270 fine, £85 costs and a £27 victim surcharge.

The campaign – also known as Operation Dragonfly, launched on June 1.

It sees the counties’ joint Roads Policing Unit carry out dedicated patrols to put the brakes on any motorists who take to the road while under the influence of intoxicating substances.

