Tools worth hundreds of pounds stolen from parked vehicles

Hundreds of pounds worth of tools and equipment have been stolen from two vehicles parked in Hickstead last night (Tuesday January 17).

According to a Sussex Police report, three vehicles were borken into but the third had its locks broken but nothing was taken.

They were all parked at the Travelodge.

The thefts took place sometime between 7.30pm last night and 9am this morning.

Sussex Police say: “We would like to urge people to do their best to remove any equipment from vehicles parked overnight, fit extra locks and if there is an alarm system on the vehicle to ensure it’s working.

“If anyone happened to see anything during this time frame please contact the police on 101.”