Two arrested in connection with armed robbery spate

Two people have been arrested following a series of armed robberies across Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex.

Police said £10,000 was stolen from the Co-op store in Cowfold on April 30 after it was targeted by an armed robber.

Another Co-op store in Bolnore Village and Premier Convenience store in Three Bridges were also targeted on April 9 and 29 respectively.

Staff were left shaken in all three incidents but no-one was injured, officers added.

Police said a 33-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both from Crawley, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

They remain in police custody whilst enquiries continue.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting Operation Bourbon.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ on 0800 555 111.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.