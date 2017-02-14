Two arrests after burglary at dead man’s flat

Two men have been arrested after a man’s flat was burgled a month after his death, Sussex Police said.

Police said officers were investigating a burglary in Blenheim Road, Horsham, on Friday (February 10).

The owner of the property died in January and the flat was empty at the time of the incident, officers said.

Sussex Police said a 28-year-old man from Henfield and a 48-year-old man from Hurstpierpoint have been arrested on suspicion of burgling a dwelling with intent to steal.

They have been bailed until 28 April while enquiries continue.

