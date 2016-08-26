Two arrests following series of robberies in Horsham

Two people have been arrested in connection with five robberies carried out in Horsham in under two weeks, the force has said.

Police said they received calls about four separate robberies in Horsham Park and one in Christ’s Hospital.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the offences were carried out in the park on July 28 at 6.50pm, August 8 at 5.50pm, where two separate victims were robbed, and August 9 at 8.45am.

A man was robbed in Station Road, Christs Hospital, on August 1 at 4.50pm, officers added.

Officers said they began linking the offences due to the similar description of the suspects and in all cases the suspect approached the victims, all men, and demanded cash.

Detective Inspector Antony Leadbeater said: “We are keen to trace any witnesses who may have been in the locations at the time. We would also like to speak to a man on a bike who it is thought the suspect also threatened and shouted at on August 8 at around 5.50pm in Horsham Park. This man may have been a witness to the robbery occurring or actually be a victim himself.

“While arrests have been made and the public should be reassured, we ask people to remain vigilant when walking alone and report any suspicious behaviour to us.”

Police said a 21-year-old man, from Horsham, was arrested on suspicion of robbery has been bailed until September 16.

A 17-year-old boy, from Horsham, was also arrested on suspicion of robbery and he has been bailed until September 24.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incidents in Horsham are asked to call 101 quoting serial 338 of 9/8/16 or can report via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

