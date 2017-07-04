Two injured in attack outside pub

Two men were taken to hospital following an attack outside a Horsham pub.

Police were called to an assault outside the Lynd Cross, in the Bishopric, at about 5.10pm on Thursday (June 29).

Officers said two men were treated for injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital.

An area between the pub and the Wilkinsons store was cordoned off whilst officers investigated the incident.

Police said a 41-year-old man from Storrington was arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse quoting serial 1162 of 29/06.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.