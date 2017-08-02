Two men arrested for drug offences after car stopped

Two men have been arrested for drug offences after a car was stopped in Haywards Heath in the early hours of this morning (August 2).

Police used a stop-stick device in Vale Road when it was seen there just after 12.10am.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The car, a black VW Golf GTI, had failed to stop for the police on the M23 between junction 9 and 10 on Saturday evening (July 29).

“A 22-year-old man from Haywards Heath, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply amphetamine.

“Another man, also 22, from Muswell Hill, North London, was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

“Both are currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.”

