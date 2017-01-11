Two more banned from roads for drink-driving

Two more drivers from Crawley and East Grinstead have been banned from the roads for drink-driving over the Christmas period.

Susan Dunwell, a child carer, of Treyford Close, Crawley, was arrested on December 10.

She was charged with failing to provide a specimen.

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on December 29 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. She was also ordered to pay a fine of £120, £50 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Caroline Newman, a bar worker, of Morton Road, East Grinstead, was arrested in Brooklands Way, East Grinstead, on December 11.

She was charged with driving with 119mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

The 48-year-old pleaded guilty at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 30 December and was disqualified from driving for 28 months. She was also ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work, pay £83 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Sussex Police arrested 208 drivers from across the county during its Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-driving.

In the past week a 27 people were convicted of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, bringing the number of those prosecuted so far to 51.

Superintendent Chris Moon, head of roads policing for Surrey and Sussex, said: “While I am pleased to see that those caught breaking the law are facing the consequences of their actions by way of prosecution, it is still disappointing to see that a small minority of drivers think it is acceptable to drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Driving while under the influence is a serious offence and it won’t be tolerated.

“Just over 28 per cent of those arrested in Sussex during the campaign were unfit to drive through drugs or were over the specified limit for having a controlled drug in their system. This follows the introduction of prescribed limits for a number of legal and illegal drugs in March 2015. Since this time our officers have been using roadside drug wipe testing kits which take swabs from the motorist and can detect cocaine or cannabis use within 10 minutes.

“The consequences of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs isn’t just a fine or a driving ban. You could lose your job, your family and potentially cause significant injury or even death. I would urge all drivers to think carefully before they get behind the wheel of their car.”

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug driving or visit http://www.operationcrackdown.co.uk/.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/).

