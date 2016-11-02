Two teenagers arrested following a number of vehicle break-ins

Two teenage boys have been arrested following reports of suspicious behaviour in East Grinstead, police have confirmed.

Officers were called at around 3.40am yesterday (Tuesday, November 1) after three people with torches were seen standing around a car parked in Cavalier Way, according to police.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old boy were found by police in Dunnings Road and arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft, police confirmed.

They have been released on bail until 17 December.

There have been six reported vehicle break-ins around the town since Wednesday, October 12, police said.

Sergeant Graeme Prentice said: “We would like to hear from anyone else who may have seen something suspicious in the area overnight between 31 October and 1 November.

“Because there have been a number of recent similar reports we will be increasing patrols in the area.

“I would also advise people to help make life more difficult for potential opportunistic offenders.

“For example removing valuables from your vehicle, closing all windows and double-checking the central locking’s worked.”

More tips and advice can be found on the Sussex Police website advice page

Any witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 134 of 01/11.

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

