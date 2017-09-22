UPDATE: ‘Armed police’ spotted near college

Reports have been received of armed police near a Crawley college this morning.

An eyewitness said two police vans and two police cars stopped a white van near Crawley College at 10.20am.

He said: “Four armed police stepped out of the van holding guns. There was lots of shouting. It was quite exciting.”

Sussex Police said officers stopped the vehicle after police in Kent received a report of a verbal row between two drivers in Station Road, in Groombridge.

The force said one of the drivers claimed he had a gun and his vehicle was tracked to Northgate Avenue in Crawley. It was stopped and no firearm was found.

Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of Section 4 of the Public Order Act (causing fear or provocation of violence) and remains in custody.