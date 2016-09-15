UPDATE: Crawley Town kit van fire treated as ‘suspected arson’

Police are investigating a ‘suspected arson’ attack at Crawley Town after the club’s kit van was destroyed in a blaze.

Emergency services were called to the Checkatrarade.com stadium, in Winfield Way, at around 5.45am on Monday (September 12).

Police said a Ford Transit van belonging to the club was found ‘burned out’ in the car park.

A BMW, a Hyundai and a Vauxhall also had their windows smashed, officer added.

The club called it a ‘major vandalism’ attack and have appealed for witnesses.

Police said they are linking the fire to another suspected arson attack reported at K2 earlier that morning.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “The cause of both fires is being treated as suspicious and the result of forensic examinations is awaited.

“Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 1012, quoting serial 167 of 12/09.

“Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).”

