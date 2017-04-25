UPDATE: Five arrested in Crawley for illegally working in UK

Five men illegally working on a construction site in Queens Square are facing deportation, the Home Office has confirmed.

Immigration Enforcement officers were called to the town centre at about 11am today.

A spokesman for the Home Office said: “Acting on intelligence, Immigration Enforcement officers visited a construction site at Queens Square Crawley, at about 11am today (Tuesday 25 April).

“Immigration checks revealed that five Albanian men, aged between 25 and 33, were in the UK illegally. They have been arrested and detained pending their removal from the UK.

“Their employer Blakedown Landscapes Ltd. will be served a notice warning that a financial penalty of up to £100,000 could be imposed unless evidence is provided that legally required pre-employment checks were carried out.

“Immigration Enforcement is an operational command of the Home Office responsible for enforcing immigration law.”

Blakedown has been approached for comment.

